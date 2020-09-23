Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

8/11/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2020 – HARGREAVES LANS/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock remained flat at $$41.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $55.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

