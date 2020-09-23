Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Weibo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Weibo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.