Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Trading Up 4.3%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 15,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 25,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $2.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTGDF)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.