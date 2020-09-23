Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (CVE:WI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Western Investment Company of Canada shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$4,093.48.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.

The Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited operates as an automotive glass service company. It engages in the repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company provides its services at 7 retail locations, as well as by 22 mobile repair and installation units.

