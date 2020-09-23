Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Westkam Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Westkam Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westkam Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.