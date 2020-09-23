WeTrust Price Tops $0.0095 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $871,031.40 and approximately $354.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04456159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034215 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

