WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 13,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,244% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

UNBLF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WFD Unibail Rodamco has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

