Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton has revised production guidance for the current year to reflect the previously-announced temporary suspensions at its six partner mining operations due to the pandemic. Estimated attributable production is now projected between 655,000 GEOs and 685,000 GEOs for 2020, down from the prior range of 685,000 GEOs to 725,000 GEOs. Wheaton expects mining operations to continue through the remainder of the year without any major interruptions. Wheaton's mine expansion activities, strong cash position, operating cash flows combined with available credit capacity provide scope for continued investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. Moreover, the company’s focus on corporate development front, lowering debt levels, growing its high-quality portfolio of assets as well as a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth.”

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

WPM stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. 155,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after buying an additional 739,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,998,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 693,773 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.