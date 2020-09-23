Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outpaced the industry year to date driven by robust earnings surprise trend. It reported earnings beat for the eighth straight quarter in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Moreover, it witnessed solid recovery in demand across all regions in June. It is also poised to gain from rising demand for home and kitchen products. Notably, management issued positive sales view for 2020. The company has chalked out plans to protect margins and enhance liquidity position to navigate through this recent scenario. These endeavors are likely to generate more than $500 million of net cost takeout. However, COVID-19 disruptions along with higher prices impacted margins in the second quarter. Also, both the top and bottom lines fell year over year with sales decline across all regions due to muted demand due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

WHR stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.90. 23,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.46. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.