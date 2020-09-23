Winding Tree (LIF) Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.01471333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00189926 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,599,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.