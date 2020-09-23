Wings Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Wings has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $36,026.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.40 or 0.04378946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

