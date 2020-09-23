WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.29 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $25.29 million and $1.70 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001683 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

