Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

NYSE:WGO traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,437. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

