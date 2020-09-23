Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 47.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

