WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.53. 21,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 106,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USDU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,043.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 790,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,583,000.

