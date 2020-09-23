WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has raised its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78.

