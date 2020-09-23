WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

