WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Plans $0.26 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EMCB stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $75.69.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.