WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.