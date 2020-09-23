WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DXGE stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.