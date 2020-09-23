WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $66.18. Approximately 11,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 30,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $360,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $266,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $691,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 66.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

