WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ HYZD opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

