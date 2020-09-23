WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 56.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AGZD opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.