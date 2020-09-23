WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Stock Price Down 1%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.79. 4,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

Get WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 161.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 296.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 79,009 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.