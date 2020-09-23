WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.28 and last traded at $74.92. Approximately 20,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

