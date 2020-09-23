WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.31 and last traded at $96.01. 63,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 145,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

