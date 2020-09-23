WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.31 and last traded at $96.01. 63,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 145,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.