WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend by 50.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DGRW opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.