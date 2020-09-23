WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $29.89. 22,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 136,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

