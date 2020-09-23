WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by 45.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DGRS stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

