WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.52. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

