WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $66.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get WNS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WNS by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WNS opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.