Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

USFD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 3,598,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,626. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after purchasing an additional 817,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

