WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $23.80 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

