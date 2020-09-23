World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE INT opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.