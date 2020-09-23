Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $10,539.52 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $820.61 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $10,539.52 or 1.00066261 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00040668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00166874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 77,860 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

