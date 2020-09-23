Wrapped NXM One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00228131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00077947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.01461796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

