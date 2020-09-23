Wynnstay Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60 (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.06.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

