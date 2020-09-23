X-CASH Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.59 million and $33,690.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00048604 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,481,719,158 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

