X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Shares Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. 1,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.