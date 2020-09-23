X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 3,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.