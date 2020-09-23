X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.47. 66,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1,185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 444,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 409,928 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

