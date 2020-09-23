Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.24. Xander Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $851,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

