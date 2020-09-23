Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $90,618.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,233,785 coins and its circulating supply is 44,091,658 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.