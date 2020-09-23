XRP Market Capitalization Achieves $10.54 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC on exchanges including CEX.IO, Coinsquare, Coinbe and BTC Markets. XRP has a market cap of $10.54 billion and approximately $955.41 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01475033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00190031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,878,704 coins and its circulating supply is 45,097,364,449 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Koineks, Korbit, Bitso, Huobi, Vebitcoin, BitMarket, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitsane, BitFlip, Cryptomate, Coinone, LakeBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, C2CX, Bitbns, Coinsquare, ABCC, HitBTC, Liquid, OKEx, B2BX, BX Thailand, Gate.io, RippleFox, FCoin, DragonEX, GOPAX, Zebpay, Coinhub, Coinbe, Poloniex, Covesting, Kraken, Gatehub, Bitlish, Kuna, Upbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coindeal, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp, Bittrex, BTC Markets, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Bits Blockchain, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Ripple China, WazirX, Coinrail, BtcTurk, BCEX, MBAex, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, Bitbank, Braziliex, Cryptohub, Independent Reserve, Sistemkoin, BitBay, CEX.IO, Bithumb, Stellarport, Indodax, Exrates, Instant Bitex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

