Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 85,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,215.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.