Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,901. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 131.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 393,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.