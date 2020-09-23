Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded by BofA Securities

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
YNDX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. 166,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.