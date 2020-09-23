Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded by BofA Securities

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

YNDX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. 166,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Yandex has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yandex by 4,293.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

