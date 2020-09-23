Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $345,656.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00508742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00073760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00054699 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

