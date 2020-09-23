YEE (YEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $204,696.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. YEE has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $204,696.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, CoinTiger, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, YEE has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04398328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, CoinTiger, Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

