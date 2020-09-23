YENTEN Achieves Market Cap of $23,689.04 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $23,689.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,532.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.03263760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.02081497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00423436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00889793 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00510330 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000268 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

